Opera Aloha to Return to San Francisco

Poster for the event being discussed (from the Grace Cathedral Web page for this performance)
Some readers may recall that last year pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg accompanied four vocalists in a program entitled OPERALOHA With Love. This took place at the beginning of February in anticipation of Valentine’s Day. This year Greenberg will again accompany several opera singers, but the music will be oriented around the traditions of the Hawaiian islands. As a result, while the program has not yet been finalized, three vocalists, joined by a choreographer, will perform in an extraordinary range of languages, including Italian, French, English, Māori, Samoan, Native Hawaiian, Portuguese, Tagalog, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.
This year’s show will again begin at 7:30 p.m., this time on Thursday, March 5. General admission will be again $85; but, if two or more tickets are purchased, each will be $65. “Young professionals” (aged 30 and under) will be able to purchase tickets for $40. Eventbrite has created a Web page with further details through which these payments can take place. The performance will be at Grace Cathedral, which is located on Nob Hill at 1100 California Street, just to the west of Franklin Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment