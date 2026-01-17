Second OFS Concert will be “Supernatural”

OFS violinists on the banner for the Web page for the One Found Sound Supernatural program
Early next month will see the second of the four concerts to be presented during the thirteenth season of One Found Sound (OFS). Many (most?) readers know that this ensemble calls itself the “conductorless, collaborative, chamber orchestra,” which has cultivated a consistently engaging repertoire that spans from the Baroque period of Johann Sebastian Bach to the “immediate present.” The title of next month’s program will be Supernatural, presenting “an evening of sound inspired by the natural world and what lies just beyond it.”
The span of this particular program will not go all the way “back to Bach.” Rather, the “time line” will begin in the nineteenth century with Felix Mendelssohn’s Op. Posth. 90, his fourth symphony in A major, known as his “Italian” symphony. The program will begin with a twentieth-century selection, Igor Stravinsky’s Concerto in E-flat for chamber orchestra, given a subtitle named after the Dumbarton Oaks estate building in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Two “natural” compositions will be situated between these “bookends.” One of them will be Missy Mazzoli’s “Violent, Violent Sea;” and the other will be “Wings,” composed by Darian Donovan Thomas for electronics along with the instrumentation.
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 7. The venue will be familiar to those who have attended past OFS concerts, Heron Arts in SoMa, located at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street, All tickets are being sold for $30. They may be purchased online through a Ticket Tailor event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment