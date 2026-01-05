The Bleeding Edge: 1/5/2026

Readers may recall that the first four days of the New Year were all active on The Bleeding Edge. This coming week will be even more active with only one event previously reported. That will be the first event of the week, the evening of world premiere performances made possible by the Emerging Composer Grant Program enabled by the ARTZenter Institute and presented by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. For those that do not already know, that performance will take place in Herbst Theatre tomorrow, January 6, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The remaining events of the week will be relatively diverse as follows:
Thursday, January 8, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Pianist Joe Block will lead his Open Heart Trio, performing with Paul Sikivie on bass and drummer Jerome Gillespie. Block was both Associate Musical Director and Pianist for the performance of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway. The venue is located at 400 Eddy Street, and the cost of admission will be $30.
Friday, January 9, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present vocalist Saki Minamimoto. She will be accompanied by two alto saxophonists, Beth Schenk and Kasey Knudsen, with Matt Munz on bass and drummer Brett Carson. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, January 9, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, January 10, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 11, 7 p.m., Victoria Theatre: This will be the annual San Francisco Tape Music Festival. There will be four different programs, but all of them will include excerpts from the sound designs that David Lynch created for Twin Peaks: The Return. Local musicians contributing to the programs will include Matt Ingalls, David Michalak, and Thom Blum. All performances will take place in the Victoria Theatre, located in the Mission at 2961 16th Street, one block east of the 16th Street BART Station and the Muni bus stops on the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 for each concert with a special $10 rate for balcony seating and for the underemployed. The one exception will be the 9:30 p.m. show on Saturday, which will be $10 for all. As in the past, there will be a festival pass sold for all four concerts for $50. Tickets will be available at the door after 7 p.m. on each of the three days of the festival, and only cash will be accepted. Eventbrite has created a Web page for advance ticket purchases for both individual concerts and the festival pass.
Del Sol Quartet members Charleton Lee, Kathryn Bates, Hyeyung Sol Yoon, and Benjamin Kreith (from their Web page)
Saturday, January 10, 7:30 p.m., Presidio Theater: Venezuelan pianist and composer Edward Simon will lead a trio, whose other members will be Reuben Rogers on bass and drummer Adam Cruz. He will be joined by the members of the Del Sol Quartet: violinists Benjamin Kreith and Hyeyung Sol Yoon, Charleton Lee on viola, and cellist Kathryn Bates. There will also be a special guest appearance by saxophonist Chris Potter.
The venue is located in the Presidio at 99 Moraga Avenue. Ticket prices (which include a service charge) range from $49.50 to $82.50. A Web page has been created for seat selection, showing where seats are currently available.
Sunday, January 11, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Pianist Ethan Iverson will lead a trio with Mat Muntz on bass and drummer Scott Amendola. As was the case for the performances earlier this week, the venue is located at 400 Eddy Street. The cost of admission will again be $30.
