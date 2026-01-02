Sarah Cahill: From O1C to SFCM

Hopefully, readers are already aware that Sarah Cahill will begin the New Year with her No Ordinary Light program, featuring seven composers from the present and previous centuries. Her performance on January 23 at Old First Presbyterian Church will be followed by a different program over two weeks later. The venue for that second performance will be the Barbro Osher Recital Hall on the eleventh floor of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) building at 200 Van Ness Avenue.
Sarah Cahill (from the Web page for her coming SFCM performance, photograph by Carlin Ma)
The title of the second program will be Music History and Literature. Like the January performance, the program will feature Maurice Ravel’s suite Le Tombeau de Couperin. There will also again be an “Hommage” composition by Robert Helps; but it is unclear whether or not the subject will again be Gabriel Fauré, as it was planned for No Ordinary Light. SFCM has prepared a Web page for that recital, promising that further details will be provided. That Web page has hyperlinks for both reserving seats in the Recital Hall and viewing the performing through a Vimeo livestream. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 9.
