SFCO Beginning 2nd Half of Season Next Month

The San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) concluded the first half of its season at the very end of last year. The title of that program was The Revolutionary Artist, and it would be fair to wonder if that “revolution” involved a departure from the usual holiday spirit of that time of the year. In any event I would say that the next concert, which will be performed at the end of next month, may be even more revolutionary, beginning with the program’s cryptic title Seeing Double!
Jory Vinikour at the harpsichord
The fact is that the closest the program gets to the concept of “double” is the concerto for harpsichord and orchestra (a “duo of sorts”) by Philip Glass, which happens to be the second of the three works on the program! The harpsichordist will be Jory Vinikour; and, as usual, the ensemble will be led by Jory Fankuchen. The evening will begin with the world premiere performance of Jens Ibsen’s “Scene Symphony.” The program will conclude with the most familiar composer of the evening, Joseph Haydn. The selection will be the Hoboken I/49 symphony, given the title “La Passione.” Perhaps the “passionate” rhetoric of this symphony can be viewed as the more “revolutionary” side of Haydn’s approaches to composition.
As many readers probably know by now, the San Francisco performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27. The venue will be the Taube Atrium Theater, which is located on the fourth (top) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. As always, there is no charge for admission; and all that is required is an RSVP, which is conveniently achieved on a concert-by-concert basis through the Eventbrite Web page for this performance.
