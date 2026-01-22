A Dim Shenson Spotlight Performance

Pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko (by Waldy Martens Photography, courtesy of the San Francisco Symphony)
Yesterday evening in Davies Symphony Hall saw the beginning of this season’s Shenson Spotlight Series, its fifth iteration. The was the first of four recitals, the remaining three of which will take place on February 25, April 15, and June 3. Last night saw a solo performance by pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, who framed his program with works by two major Russian composers. He began with Alexander Scriabin’s Opus 28 “Fantasy,” composed in the key of B minor, and concluded with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 23 collection of ten preludes. These selections framed the “keystone” of the program (to mix metaphors), which was César Franck’s “Prélude, Choral et Fugue.”
Sadly, this was a promising undertaking that did not live up to its promise. To be fair, the Scriabin selection receives more attention in my collection of recordings than in concert performances. Thus, Izik-Dzurko deserves credit for advocating that attention. However, when it came to the listening experience on audience side, his delivery amounted to little more than sound and fury signifying you-know-what.
The Rachmaninoff preludes did not fare much better. Each of the ten selections is in a different key, but the composer conceived an intricate overall design based on how the individual preludes were paired. To be fair, it is easier to appreciate that design by looking at the program book; but it would not surprise me if Rachmaninoff himself encouraged his audiences to do just that while he was unfolding the journey from one prelude to the next. Sadly, many of the thematic lines were blurred by Izik-Dzurko’s heavy-handed execution, thus undermining any thoughts the composer might have had of the unfolding of texture.
The Franck selection tends to be more familiar with those that like to follow the piano repertoire. This past August, for example, it was one of the major selections performed at the eighth annual San Francisco International Piano Festival. I have to confess that, while the music is way beyond my “pay grade,” I still enjoyed taking the time to work through the score to enhance any experience of listening to the music in recital. Last night it was difficult for me to avoid disappointment with Izik-Dzurko’s delivery, which amounted to a plethora of notes with little sense of expression.
Sadly, that plethora reared its head again in the first of the two unannounced encores, the second of which was a lame attempt at trying to explore jazzy rhetoric; hopefully, next month’s Shenson pianist will deliver more engaging offerings.
