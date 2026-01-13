Plans for SFP PIVOT Festival

Some readers may recall that one of the highlights planned for the 2025–2026 season of San Francisco Performances (SFP) is the annual PIVOT Festival. This will be the Festival’s eleventh performance, suggesting that its adventurous offerings have staying power! The curator for this season will be Andy Meyerson, who will probably be known to many readers as the percussionist of The Living Earth Show, playing with his partner, guitarist Travis Andrews. The Festival will present three performances, all taking place in the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The first two will be in Herbst Theatre on the ground floor followed by last on the top floor in the Taube Atrium Theatre. Specifics for each of the programs are as follows:
Vocalist Tanner Porter with musicians Travis Andrews and Andy Meyerson (from the Web page for the first PIVOT Festival performance)
Friday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.: Legacies will survey works by two generations of composers in the Sleeping Giant collective. The first generation will be represented by Timo Andres, Christopher Cerrone, Jacob Cooper, Ted Hearne, Robert Honstein, and Andrew Norman. Both Meyerson and Andrews are protégés of those founders, along with vocalist Tanner Porter, who will join them in presenting this offering.
Saturday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.: The Satellite program will be divided across three diverse bands with both Meyerson and Andrews performing in all of them. The first of these is the Bucket List trio, whose third member is composer and percussionist Mark Applebaum. The second is Koollooꓘ, which some readers may recognize as the title of a one-act performance that will be taking place at The Roar Shack at the end of this month at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28. Meyerson and Andrews will be joined by dance artist Babatunji and composer and instrument designer Dennis Aman.
Sunday, February 1, 7 p.m.: For the final program, Parallel Play, Meyerson will collaborate with San Francisco Ballet soloist and choreographer Myles Thatcher. Thatcher will perform “Child of Tree,” choreographed by Merce Cunningham for music composed by John Cage. This will be followed by “The Filthy 15,” composed by Nicole Lizée for choreography by Rex Wheeler (aka Lady Camden). There will also be a world premiere of Thatcher’s choreography set to music by Johann Sebastian Bach.
A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for the entire series with options for the different areas in Herbst Theatre. The hyperlinks attached to the individual dates above can be used for purchasing single tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545. In addition, single tickets will be available for purchase at the door with a 50% discount for student rush tickets and 20% off for seniors.
No comments:
Post a Comment