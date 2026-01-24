45 Years of International Guitar Night

Lucas Imbiriba with his guitar (from the Web page for International Guitar Night)
Readers that follow this site for news of guitar performances probably know about International Guitar Night. This is an annual event presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, which provides a platform for four acoustic guitarists from various cultural backgrounds, each reflecting a different approach to performance. This year the participating guitarists will be Thu Le, Taimane, Lucas Imbiriba, and Alexandr Miske.
The performance will take place on Saturday, February 21. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. Tickets prices are $55, $65, and $75. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page.
