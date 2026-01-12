The Bleeding Edge: 1/12/2026

The usual bizarre poster design for pancakes at the Center for New Music (from the Web page for the event)
As was the case last week, there will be a generous amount of activity on the Bleeding Edge. That will include two events that have already been reported:
- The monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S offering at the Center for New Music at noon on Saturday, January 17.
- The beginning of Earplay’s 41st season on January 19 at the Noe Valley Ministry.
As is usually the case, there will be a generous amount of diversity among the remaining events of the week as follows:
Thursday, January 15, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: In another usual event, the Peacock will present an evening of four adventurous sets. Flatways is the name for the trio of percussionists Jordan Glenn, Sudhu Tewari and Matt Robidoux. Toussaint St. Negritude will be visiting San Francisco (where he was born) as part of his Fabulous Fugitive Freedom Tour. Julia Mazawa describes herself as “an improviser, illustrator, sculptor and recordist who lives life with play and record buttons both mashed flat, raising timbres from etched slabs, laying and delaying their path from tonearm to circuit to soundspace.” Sung Kim is a ceramicist and sculptor who improvises music by improvising the creation of instruments.
As most readers probably know by now, the Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, January 16, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present saxophonist Raffi Garabedian. He will give an electro-acoustic set during which he will explore a diversity of sonorities As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, January 16, Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, 7 p.m., Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17, 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 18, 9:15 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Alto saxophonist Sarah Hanahan will lead a quartet. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Caelan Cardello, Matt Dwonszyk on bass, and drummer Khary Abdul-Shaheed. Admission will be $40.
Friday, January 16, 7:30 p.m., Stookey’s Blue Room: Bassist Sam Trapchak will lead a trio, whose other members will be keyboardist Adam Shulman and Darren Johnston on trumpet. This appears to be a new venue. The only information I have is its location at 891 Bush Street!
Saturday, January 17, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Trapchak, Shulman, and Johnston will move to a venue likely to be more familiar to most readers. They will be joined by Tim Bulkley on drums. When they perform together, they call themselves the Symbiosis Quartet. This is another familiar venue for “bleeding edge” events; but, for those encountering the venue for the first time, it is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street. The cover charge is between $20 and $30 with a student rate of between $10 and $15. Those wishing to make reservations can call 415-586-3733.
Saturday, January 17, 8 p.m., The Lab: This will be a two-set evening, beginning with a solo by cellist and vocalist Theresa Wong. She has prepared a performance to utilize the open space and quadraphonic surround sound system in the venue. Kara-Lis Coverdale will then perform material from her recent album, A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever (Smalltown Supersound). Coverdale’s performances tend to draw upon the resources of both acoustic and electronic sources. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk to the east from Mission Street. Admission will be $23 if paid in advance or $25 at the door. Members of The Lab will be admitted either for free or at a discounted rate.
Sunday, January 18, 7:30 p.m., The Musicians Union Hall: Outsound Presents will present the next installment in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series. This will also be a two-set evening. I suspect that at least some readers are familiar by now with instrument inventor David Samas. He will lead Pet The Tiger, a collective ensemble of other instrument inventors. Listeners familiar with the music of Harry Partch may recognize some stylistic resemblances. The other set will be devoted to compositions by Dan Plonsey. As many readers probably already know, the venue is located at 119 Ninth Street, just below Market Street.
