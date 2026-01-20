Fred Randolph Quintet Returning to Chez Hanny

Fred Randolph on bass guitar performing with Phil Thompson on saxophone and Marcos Silva on trumpet (from a YouTube video of a performance of the Hispanic song “Pelo Mar” at the California Jazz Conservatory)
Next month will begin with the return of the Fred Randolph Quintet to Chez Hanny. Bassist Randolph leads the group, which last visited Chez Hanny almost exactly two years ago. Three of the members of the group performed with Randolph on that occasion: Sheldon Brown, who plays a diversity of wind instruments and devotes the rest of his time to composition, trumpeter Erik Jekabson, and pianist Murray Low. The “newcomer” to the quintet is drummer Brian Fishler.
As usual, the performance will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 1. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by cash, a check to Jazz Chez Hanny, or the Zelle account at jazz@chezhanny.com. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
