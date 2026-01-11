Omni to Present Recitals by Student and Teacher

Guitarists Julia Trintschuk and Joaquín Clerch (from the Humanitix Web page for their performance)
This month the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will see the return of guitarist Julia Trintschuk, who made her Dynamite Guitars debut in April of 2024. As was the case at that time, she will give a solo performance for the second half of the program. The first half will also be a solo offering, this time by Trintschuk’s teacher, Joaquín Clerch.
Clerch will conclude his half of the program with one of his own compositions, “El segundo instante de una primavera” (the second moment of a spring). The featured composer will be Francisco Tárrega with performances of “Endecha” and “Oremus.” Clerch will also perform two of his arrangements. The first of these will be Robert Schumann’s Opus 12 Fantasiestücke (fantasy pieces); and the second will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1004, his five-movement keyboard partita in D minor.
Trintschuk will conclude her portion with four selections by Astor Piazzolla. Her final offering will be “Yo soy Maria,” one of the songs from María de Bueno Aires, which the composer called an “operita.” She will begin with “Invierno Porteño,” the “winter” movement from Piazzolla’s Estaciones Porteñas (the four seasons of Buenos Aires). The other selections will be “Oblivion” and “La Muerte del Angel” (death of the angel), which happens to be a fugue in four voices! Her preceding selections will be works by three earlier composers: Joaquin Malats (“Serenata Española”), Manuel Ponce (his variations on the “Folia” theme), and Agustín Barrios (“Mazurka Apasionada”).
As was the case this past October, the performance will take place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 17; and, according to the Humanitix Web page, the performance will last about an hour. Most readers probably know by now that the church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission for all seating will be $45, and all children from kindergarten to the twelfth grade can attend for free. Tickets may be purchased through a Humanitix Web page.
