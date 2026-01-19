The Bleeding Edge: 1/19/2026

This will be a moderately busy week on the Bleeding Edge. Nevertheless, all of the events will take place between today and Friday! The earliest of these has already been announced: the beginning of Earplay’s 41st season this evening at the Noe Valley Ministry. The remaining events of the week will be as follows:
Monday, January 19, 7:30 p.m., Dead End Vintage: This venue seems to have changed its name, since it was reported as DEAD NOISE STATION last year. However, if the name has changed, the venue will still be presenting a four-set evening, which will involve a few visitors. Cecyl Ruehlen is based in Tucson, Arizona; and his performance will involve creating and working with “chimeric instruments.” The other visitors will be the String Thing duo of Fae Ordaz and Penina Biddle-Gottesman, who live in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Isabelle Waldner Kalb seems to have last visited San Francisco as one of the performers in an “acoustic string show” this past October. The final set will be a trio performance. Aine Nakamura presented her hands on tape installation at The Lab this past July. She will again perform with percussionist Jacob Felix Heule, and they will be joined by another percussionist, Kevin Corcoran. The address for the venue is still 3370 19th Street, located in the Mission, between Mission Street and Capp Street.
Tuesday, January 20, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will present several sets opening with three familiar faces. The trio of Tom Djll on electronics, guitarist Karl Evangelista, and Suki O’Kane on percussion will begin the evening. They will be followed by a solo set with Sean Keenan working with a diversity of electronic gear. Electronics will be set aside in the final set, performed by the quartet of Bruce Ackley on a diversity of wind instruments, cellist Ben Davis, Darren Johnston on trumpet, and David Michalak dividing his attention among a lap steel guitar, a skatchbox, and a phantom harp. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
Thursday, January 22, Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, 7 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Trumpeter Etienne Charles will lead a trio performance. Rhythm will be provided by Mikailo Kasha on bass and drummer Miles Turk. Admission will be $30. The address for the venue is 400 Eddy Street.
Poster design for Resident Electronic Music!
Thursday, January 22, 8 p.m., Noisebridge Hackerspace: Noisebridge will host its next monthly open mic event, Resident Electronic Music! As has already been reported, this takes place on the fourth Thursday of the month. Set duration is limited to twenty minutes. The hosts for this month will again be Franck Martin, TanukiSpiderCat, and Jah’s Tin. As in the past, the full account of performers has not yet been finalized. Performers can set up their preparations beginning at 7 p.m., and the BayImproviser Web page includes the necessary requirements for participants. There is also a Web page where they can sign up for participation. The performance will be free, but donations are suggested! Noisebridge is located in the Mission at 272 Capp Street.
Friday, January 23, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will be devoted entirely to “an entity of instrumetal noise rock known as Wall of Fog.” As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
