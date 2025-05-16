BRISTLE on Queen Bee Records

BRISTLE performers Cory Wright, Lisa Mezzacappa, Murray Campbell, and Randy McKean (from their Web page for Edgetone Records)
This morning saw the latest release from Queen Bee Records, the “micro-label” run by bassist and composer Lisa Mezzacappa. The title of the album is Archimera, and it consists of six tracks of performances by the BRISTLE quartet, which is “led” by reed player Randy McKean. As might be expected, Mezzacappa plays bass; and Cory Wright, who specializes in low reed instruments (such as alto clarinet and basset horn), is joined by violinist/oboist Murray Campbell. (Note the scare quotes with regard to leadership. This quartet may not be anarchic; but it seems to take the concept of democracy to extremes not encountered in most, if not all, political institutions!)
What I find interesting are the ways in which each player can find his/her own “path of invention” without stepping on the toes (so to speak) of the other players. Indeed, there are any number of instances of homophony with the occasional unison. More important than who does what, however, is the extent to which high spirits prevail over all six of the selections on the album. My guess is that the full scope of individual invention is the product of a shared sense of humor!
