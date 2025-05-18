San Francisco Opera’s “Summer” Season

When I was growing up, the first day of summer was June 21, which is when the period of daylight was the longest. However, I see from the Wikipedia page for summer that this is the date of the beginning of the “astronomical” season, while the “meteorological” season will begin on June 1. In this context, this year’s “summer season” of the San Francisco Opera (SFO), is definitely meteorological! It will begin on June 1 and conclude on June 27. There will be two full-length operas, the second a new production, and a concert at the very end of the season. Specifics are as follows:
Giacomo Puccini, La Bohème, June 3–21: This performance will be the staging by John Caird of a production shared with the Houston Grand Opera and the Canadian Opera Company. The revival with be directed by Katherine M. Carter, making her SFO debut. The conductor will be Ramón Tebar. A Web page has been created, which provides hyperlinks for in-depth Web sites for information about the opera, the performers, and the director. There will also be a livestream of the performance on June 10, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. A period of on-demand streaming will begin at 10 a.m. on June 16 and run through 10 a.m. on June 18. Tickets are currently available for the 7:30 p.m. performances on June 3, 7, 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 21. Tickets for the 2 p.m. matinee on June 16 are limited and no longer available for online purchase. Those hoping to attend are advised to call the Box Office at 415-864-3330, which is open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the date of the performance, the Box Office will be open through the first intermission.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Idomeneo, June 14–25: Lindy Hume will be making her SFO debut in staging this production shared with Opera Australia and Victorian Opera. Music Director Eun Sun Kim will conduct. Once again, all necessary information will be available through the home page for this production. The livestream will be available at 7:30 p.m. on June 20, with on-demand streaming beginning at 10 a.m. on June 23 and running through 10 a.m. on June 25. Tickets are currently available for the 7:30 p.m. performances on June 14, 17, 20, and 25 and the 2 p.m. matinee on June 22. Further information from the Box Office is available as stated above.
Celebrating SFO at the 2023 Pride Parade
Pride Concert, June 27: The season will conclude with a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. The SFO Orchestra will perform with Kim sharing the podium with Robert Mollicone. There will be three vocal soloists, mezzos Jamie Barton and Nikola Printz and baritone Brian Mulligan. The composers selected for the program reflect the “Pride spirit” with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky at one end and Jake Heggie at the other. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
