Friction Quartet to Conclude Season Next Week

One week from tomorrow will see the final program of the season to be presented by the Friction Quartet. The program, entitled Folklore, will be curated by Otis Harriel, one of the ensemble’s two violinists. As most readers probably know by now, the other members of this group are the other violinist, Kevin Rogers, Mitso Floor on viola, and cellist Doug Machiz.
The selections on the program were inspired by a variety of sources of folk music. The most “traditional” of the composers will be Sergei Prokofiev, whose second string quartet draws upon indigenous music from the Kabardino-Balkaria republic, currently a federal subject of the Russian Federation. Sarang Kim’s “Two Hearts,” composed on a Friction commission, explores the domain of traditional Korean fiddle music, while the “source” in Jessie Montgomery’s “Source Code” is the rich repertoire of American spirituals. Finally, Floor will put aside his viola to play melodica for Yevgeniy Sharlat’s “RIPEFG.”
The sanctuary of the Noe Valley Ministry, where the Friction Quartet will perform
Once again, this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. one week from tomorrow (Friday), May 23, in the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street; and a Web page has been created for purchasing tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment