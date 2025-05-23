The Lab: June, 2025

Five concert events have been announced for next month, one of which will involve three different performances between the middle of June and the middle of July. For those that do not yet know, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. Doors open half an hour in advance of the performance; and specific information for each event, including a hyperlink to the Web page that provides both background material and hyperlinks for ticket purchases, is as follows:
Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.: The month will begin with an album release celebration. The album is Land’s End Eternal, six tracks of original compositions by saxophonist Cole Pulice. She will lead a trio with guitar and piano, who performers have not yet been announced. The title was inspired by the geography of the Bay Area. There will also be a set by Julius Smack, bringing dance, keyboard work, and vocals to projected video. The other performer will be DJ Zully Adler, who will probably provide an “overture” (of sorts).
Friday, June 13, 5 p.m.–Saturday, July 12, 9 p.m.: Aine Nakamura will present the result of a year-long research project at The Lab. The result is hands on tape, an installation in which there will be a series of performances. The underlying theme is silk, involving the labor of both women and silkworms. Current specifics for the performances are as follows:
- Friday, June 13, 6 p.m.: A duo performance by Nakamura with Ava Koohbor
- Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.: One set will be another duo, this time with Kanoko Nishi-Smith, followed by a collaborative performance with Hyeyung Sol Yoan.
- Saturday, July 12, 7 p.m.: The closing performance will include a duo with percussionist Jacob Felix Heule.
Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m.: John Davis will curate a program of “expanded cinema.”
Thursday, June 19, 8 p.m.: Bassist Lisa Mezzacappa will lead a set of improvisations joined by Aaron Bennett, Kyle Bruckmann, Mark Clifford, Brett Carson, and Jordan Glenn; the other set will be taken by Fred Frith, a pioneer of the extended electric guitar.
Moons quartet members Judith Berkson, Katie Porter, Christine Tavolacci, and Laura Cetilia (ISSUE photograph by Cameron Mcleod, from the event page for the program they will perform)
Friday, June 27, 8:30 p.m.: The final performance of the month will be by the Moons quartet. This is actually a collective, rather than a chamber music ensemble; and their debut album consists of a composition by each of the members. The players are Judith Berkson (vocals and keyboards), cellist Laura Cetilia, Katie Porter on clarinet, and flutist Christine Tavolacci. Their performances tend to coalesce around shared concerns for sustained, meditative sounds, often with unusual tunings.
