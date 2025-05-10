Earplay to Conclude Season with World Premiere

Earplay will wrap up its 40th season with the winner of last year’s Vibrant Shores Composition Competition. There will also be two commissioned works, one of which will be given its world premiere. The program will then conclude with a solo flute performance.
Competition winner Edna Alejandra Longoria (from the Earplay event page for the performance of her music)
The competition winner was Edna Alejandra Longoria. She composed “El bailongo” for flute, cello, violin, and piano. It will be preceded by “Dream Suite,” a sextet for the full ensemble in “six, cyclic, attacca movements.” This world premiere was made possible through a Barlow Endowment commission. The other commission was from Earplay itself, a duo for flute and viola entitled “Friction,” composed in 2009 by Mei Fang Lin. The program will conclude with a solo flute performance of “Stomachs of Ravens,” composed in 2018 by Carolyn Chen.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19. As most readers probably know by now, the venue will be Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. As usual, there will be a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. General admission will be $32 with a $10 rate for students. They may be purchased online through a ThunderTix Web page. The concert will also be live-streamed through YouTube. Earplay has its own YouTube Web site, and a hyperlink will be made available shortly before the concert begins.
