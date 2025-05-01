SFS to Present Thorvaldsdottir World Premiere

Conductor Dalia Stasevska (photograph by Veikko Kähkönen, from an SF Classical Voice article from January 22, 2024)
Next month will see the last of the three San Francisco Symphony (SFS) concerts of the season to feature a “Snapshot” visiting artist. That artist will be conductor Dalia Stasevska; and the program she has prepared will feature the world premiere performance of “Before we fall,” a cello concerto by Anna Thorvaldsdottir, composed on an SFS commission. The soloist for this performance will be cellist Johannes Moser.
The entire program will follow the usual overture-concerto-symphony format (at least somewhat in a manner of speaking). The “overture” preceding the concerto will be Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis. This was scored for double string orchestra with string quartet, allowing for many inventive textures in the overall sonority. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Jean Sibelius’ Opus 82 (fifth) symphony in E-flat major, perhaps best known for its enigmatic conclusion. (Some readers may recall that Stasevska made her SFS debut almost exactly a year ago with an all-Sibelius program.)
As most readers probably already know, this performance will take place in Davies Symphony Hall. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17. The address is 201 Van Ness Avenue; but it occupies the entire block with Van Ness to the west, Franklin Street to the east, Hayes Street to the south, and Grove Street to the north. The entrance is on the Grove Street side, which is also where tickets may be purchased at the Box Office. Tickets are currently available at prices from $30 in the Terraces to $179 in the Orchestra and Boxes. A Web page has been created for online purchases. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000.
