MOR to Expand Opera for Tenth Anniversary

Peter Crompton’s media design for After Life, showing Gertrude Stein’s art collection (courtesy of MOR)
Some readers may recall that, about ten years ago, Music of Remembrance (MOR), the organization with the mission of remembering the Holocaust through music with concert performances, educational programs, recordings, and commissions of new works, brought Tom Cipullo’s opera After Life to the Bay Area. One week from today, the tenth anniversary of that work will be celebrated with a return of the production in an expanded version. For those that missed the original debut, the narrative of David Mason’s libretto imagines a confrontation between the ghosts of Gertrude Stein and Pablo Picasso, who chose starkly different paths during the Nazi occupation of France in the 1940s.
For this revival performance, those roles will be sung by mezzo Gabrielle Beteag and baritone Michael Mayes, respectively. The only other character in the staging is “The Youth,” a young orphan girl, whose role will be taken by soprano Alisa Jordheim. The production will be directed by Erich Parce, and Alistair Willis will conduct a quintet of instrumentalists: Demarre McGill on flute, Laura DeLuca on clarinet, Mikhail Shmidt on violin, Eric Han on cello, and Cristina Valdes on piano.
This production will be given one performance in the Presidio Theatre at 99 Moraga Avenue. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, and should last about two hours. Premium tickets will be $71.50, including a $6.50 service charge. The other prices will be $55 (with a $5 service charge), $49.50 (with a $4.50 service charge), and $38.50 (with a $3.50 service charge). These will include a limited number of seats designated for wheelchair access, and a seat can also be allocated for the companion of the wheelchair user. The venue has created a Web page, which shows which seats have been occupied and which remain available for purchase. A single order will be limited to twenty tickets. Those requiring assistance may call the venue at 415-960-3949. There is also a Web page providing further details about ticketing.
