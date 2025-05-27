The Bleeding Edge: 5/27/2025

This will be a relatively quiet week on the Bleeding Edge. There will be only four events of note this week. Two of have already been announced, both taking place at familiar venues on the final day of the month:
- The two-set evening of jazz at the Center for New Music performed with the LMNts Trio with saxophonist Aaron Bennett as guest artist.
- The other two-set evening at The Lab with art rock band Gumby’s Junk opening for the performance of The Four Louies by Bill Orcutt.
The remaining two events will take place over the course of the last two days of the month as follows:
Friday, May, 30, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Curator and reed player David Boyce will join Francis Wong and Nora Free for a tenor saxophone trio performance. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Darren Johnston with his trumpet (from his BayImproviser event page)
Saturday, May 31, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a performance by the Double Scorpio quartet led by trumpeter Darren Johnston. He is joined on the front line by Marcus Stephans on tenor saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by Bassist Sam Bevan and Michael Mitchell on drums.
Like the usual weekend offerings, this performance will take place in the shop but will probably also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission will be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
