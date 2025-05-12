The Bleeding Edge: 5/12/2025

This is one of those weeks when the number of previously reported events is exactly the same of that of the new additions to the calendar. Each of the events in the former category has a different venue:
- The performance of music by Morton Feldman at The Lab on Friday, May 16.
- The monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event at the Center for New Music on Saturday, May 17.
- Two set of jazz by the Raffi Garabedian Quartet at Chez Hanny on Sunday, May 18.
All of the venues for the three new events should be familiar to most readers as follows:
Friday, May 16, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present the duo of Jordon Glenn and Warren Huegel. Both of them are drummers; and they are describing their program as “polyrhythmic medicina” (presumably with a nod to their venue). As always, that venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, May 17, 2 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: This will be a duo performance by flutists Erika Oba and Scott Oshiro. They have a shared interest in Japanese, Okinawan, and experimental music, which means that they will augment their performance with pedal-controlled electronics (since both hands will be busy with the flutes). The venue is located at 1801 Green Street, between Laguna Street and Octavia Street. As usual, there will be no charge for admission.
Poster for the event at Adobe Books (from the BayImproviser Web page)
Saturday, May 17, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: The next Bleeding Edge offering at this bookstore will feature three local ensembles, whose members will probably be familiar to many (if not most) readers by now. Sudhu Tewari will present his new instruments as part of the flatways trio, whose other members are Matt Robidoux on electronics and percussionist Jordan Glenn. The duo of Karl Evangelista on guitar and keyboardist Rei Scampavia will expand into a trio with Robert Lopez on drums. Evangelista and Scampavia will also at vocals. If the program did not already have enough percussion, the final set will a drum duo by Moe Staiano and Jason Levis. Adobe Books is located in the Mission at 3130 24th Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and a $10 donation is usually requested to support the performers. In the absence of any further information at present, readers should be free to call 415-864-3936.
