Choices for May 18, 2025

The next weekend of this month will be its busiest on Sunday. There will be three events, two in the afternoon and one in the evening. The afternoon events will both begin at the same time. Meaning that there will be a need for at least one choice. The events are as follows:
Peter Grünberg and Esther Rayo (from the Old First Concerts event page for this performance)
4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: As of this writing, there will only one Old First Concerts performance this month. This will be the final program in LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2024/25 Liederabend Series. Once again, the accompanying pianist will be Peter Grünberg; and the vocalist will be lyric soprano Esther Rayo. When the series was announced in June of last year, the plan was that cellist Oliver Herbert would also participate; but there is no mention of him in the current Old First Concerts event page for this program. Instead, Rayo and Grünberg will perform highlights from their recent recording, which explores the Spanish repertoire during the classical period. Nevertheless, it would not be a vocal recital if Franz Schubert were not to be included on the program, but those selections have not yet been finalized.
Like all Old First performances this will be a “hybrid” event, allowing both live streaming and seating in the Old First Presbyterian Church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue. The performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 18. Tickets may be purchased through the Old First Web page for this event. That Web page also includes a hyperlink to the YouTube Web page through which the performance will be streamed.
4 p.m., Chez Hanny: The first combo to visit Chez Hanny this month will be the Raffi Garabedian Quartet. Garabedian leads on tenor saxophone. His rhythm will be provided by pianist Dahveed Behroozi, David Ewell on bass, and drummer Michael Mitchell. As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, tax-deductible donations will also be accepted.
8:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: Davies will be the venue when Jon Batiste’s Maestro Tour brings him to San Francisco. He will be both vocalist and pianist for the performance. According to his press release, his program will include “classical music, Black American musical traditions, contemporary pop, stream-of-consciousness experimental improvisations, and more.” For those wondering about the venue, the program will not include the San Francisco Symphony; and tickets will not be sold through the Davies Box Office. Rather, they are being handled by Ticketmaster with single ticket prices ranging from $357 to $1547 on the Web page created for online purchase. The entrance will still be on the north side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
