Clerestory Program to Celebrate Food and Drink

I have done my best to try to follow performances by the Clerestory vocal chamber ensemble, but it appears that I have not written a preview piece for them since this past November. That was when they had announced the program Bridges: Music Connecting Places & Times. The next program to be presented will depart from places and things in favor of a topic directed more generally at people and more specifically at eating!
Poster design for the program being announced (from its Eventbrite event page)
The full title of the program is Savor the Sound: A Musical Celebration of Food & Drink. The full program has not yet been announced; but, according to the advance material on the Eventbrite Web page, it promises to be “a musical feast of choral works that embrace our irresistible desires for all kinds of gastronomical delights.” Further information does not identify particular compositions; but it offers the following to pique interest: “From a Renaissance madrigal evoking the sounds of an open air food market in Paris, to the aroma of spicy chili in a Latin jazz arrangement, we aim to satisfy your musical cravings. And we’ll ‘bring out the good stuff’ when we sing fresh songs about coffee and finely-aged music about wine.”
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place and the end of next week on Friday, May 16, beginning at 8 p.m. The venue will be the St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church, which is located near Potrero Hill at 500 De Haro Street. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page with prices of $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.
