Matt Renzi to Return to Chez Hanny as Leader

Matt Renzi (from a Chez Hanny Web page for a trio performance he led in 2006)
If my archives are accurate, the last time I wrote about multi-reedist Matt Renzi was in August of 2023, when he gave a Chez Hanny performance in a jazz quintet led by pianist and composer Alon Nechushtan. Renzi will return to Chez Hanny at the very beginning of next month, this time leading his own quartet. Once again, his instruments will be tenor saxophone, oboe, and cor anglais. Rhythm will be provided by pianist and composer Dahveed Behroozi, Josh Thurston-Milgrom on bass, and drummer Tim Bulkley.
As regular readers probably know, these events begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. This one will take place on June 1. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
