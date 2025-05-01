SFS 2025–26: Shenson Spotlight Series

Violinist Njioma Grevious whose recital will conclude the Shenson Spotlight Series (from the SFS Web page for her performance)
One final article remains for next season’s performances in Davies Symphony Hall presented by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS). This is the Shenson Spotlight Series, which will be seeing its fifth season. The title of the series was conceived to bring attention to “Ascendant artists in recital.” The recitalists for next season will be two pianists and two violinists. The performances will take place between mid-February and the beginning of June. All of the programs will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. Program details have not yet been finalized. However, the names of the soloists have been announced as follows:
- January 21: pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko
- February 25: pianist Mao Fujita
- April 15: violinist Nathan Amaral
- June 3: violinist Njioma Grevious
