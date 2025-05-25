Sunday, May 25, 2025

SFCA Goes to the Dogs (and Other Animals)

Poster design for the performance being discussed (from the Web page for ticket purchases)

San Francisco Choral Artists, led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, will conclude its 40th season with a program whose full title is Welcome to the Zoo! A Musical Menagerie. The selections will span a wide range of music history with a Renaissance madrigal by Adriano Banchieri (“Contrapunto bestiale alla mente”) at one end and two world premiere performances at the other. One of those, “Seal Lullaby,” will feature the work of this season’s Composer-in-Residence Zoe Yost. The program will be arranged into seven sections with the following titles:

  1. Serious Birds
  2. Very Small Animals
  3. Reptiles & Creatures of the Waters
  4. Silly Birds
  5. Cats and Dogs and Bandicoots
  6. Large Four-Legged Creatures with Fur
  7. Animals of the Ark

The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 8. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of Franklin Street. A Web page has been created for online ticket purchases on a pay-what-you-will basis. Tickets at the door will be sold for $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30.
