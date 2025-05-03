Center for New Music: May, 2025

Following up on the last few months, this will be a quiet month at the Center for New Music. The “pancake schedule” will go back to a single event, which will be flanked on either side by only one concert. Since the performers themselves tend to be responsible for providing information about their respective offerings, there will be more variation than usual in the following preview offerings. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the below dates is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalverse describes itself as a “vocal universe constructed by composers from China, Finland, Germany, Italy, Iran, and United Kingdom.” Background material is a bit sparse (if not slipshod); but it appears that the Artistic Directors are Yifan Shao and Lauren Marshall. The works planned for the program are as follows:
- Yifan Shao: vocalverse
- Gloria Xia: Unvoiced
- Chang Ge: The Horizon Melted into the Sea
- Soheil Shirangi: When Words Alive
- Kari Väkevä: p(M)
- Daria Baiocchi: Notes
- Volker Ignaz Schmidt: Gloria
- Yifan Shao and Lauren Marshall: “special” duet
Saturday, May 17, noon: G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Nevertheless, the event will be “business as usual” with the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. It appears that this month there will be six sets with “bleeding edge” eccentricities in the names as follows:
- Heartworm
- Jordan Blankenship
- Kwisp
- Zona Zanjeros
- Adam Shaw
- Cop Funeral
Scott R. Looney, Lisa Mezzacappa, and Kjell Nordeson performing at the California Jazz Conservatory on September 17, 2019 (from the YouTube video of their performance)
Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m.: The month will close out with a two-set evening of adventurous jazz. The program will open with a performance by the LMNts Trio, named after its three members, Scott R. Looney (keyboards and electronics), Lisa Mezzacappa (bass), and Kjell Nordeson (percussion). In the second set they will be joined by saxophonist Aaron Bennett. The four of them will group into a variety of different duos and trios, coming together as the full quartet at the conclusion.
No comments:
Post a Comment