Omni Releases New Video of Sergio Assad Song

The 2024/2025 Dynamite Guitars concert season concluded at the beginning of this month with the solo recital by guitarist Manuel Barrueco, but the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts continues to release new OMNI on-Location videos. The latest offering appeared shortly after 10 a.m. this morning; and, like the video released almost exactly a month ago, it involves a duo performance. However, while last month’s video was performed by violin and guitar, today’s release involved vocalist Magda Giannikou performing with Dimitris Soukaras on guitar.
Magda Giannikou and Dimitris Soukaras performing in the video discussed in this article
As at least some readers might guess, both performers are Greek. However. Giannikou is much more than a singer, since she is proficient in both piano and accordion and has composed music for both television and theater productions in Athens. One might guess that she provided the music for this new video, but that would be a mistaken assumption. The duo presented a song by Sergio Assad entitled “Fieto o mar” (like the sea), which he dedicated to Soukaras.
Like last month’s offering, this one was “short and sweet.” Indeed, the duration was even shorter, clocking in at less than four minutes. Nevertheless, Giannikou’s delivery reminded me, at least to some extent, of the vocal qualities of Clarice Assad (whose own vocal offerings have often involved performing with her guitarist father, Sergio). As might be guessed, filming took place in Athens. For that matter, Soukarras’ instrument was also Greek, made by luthier Antonis Hatzinikolaou, whose own guitar skills won him the Julian Bream Prize in a competition adjudicated by Bream himself!
