SFCMP’s “Emerging Composers” Finalists

Luca Robadey, the first of the six competing composers for an Emerging Composers Completion Grant
Some readers may recall that, in addition to presenting its annual concert season, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) joins forces with the ARTZenter Institute to provide a platform for the awarding of Emerging Composers Completion Grants. ARTZenter arranged performances of two chamber orchestra programs, which were presented this past September and January. Six of the twelve competing finalists were then selected to give world premiere performances for an audience. Each of them has received a $3000 grant to cover travel to San Francisco and accommodations. The compositions will be performed over the course of two days next month.
Both of these recitals will take place at 7:30 p.m. They will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building. located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Composers, composition titles, and dates are as follows:
Wednesday, June 18
- Luca Robadey: Stained Glass
- Laura Cetilia: Unless
- Daniel Cui: Nanjing Fragments
Friday, June 20
- Gabriel Duarte: Färgstark
- Sofia Jen Ouyang: Burst
- Angel Gomez: Synecdoche
No comments:
Post a Comment