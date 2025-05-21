Volti to Conclude Season at Z Space

Poster design for the event being discussed illustrating a “musical reflection” on Yggdrasil (from the Web page for purchasing tickets)
Next month will begin with three performances of the final program in the 46th season of the Volti vocal ensemble. The major work on the program will be the completed version of “The Guardians of Yggdrasil” by composer-in-residence Mark Winges. For those unfamiliar with Norse mythology, Yggdrasil is the great tree of all life. The narrative of the libretto that Lisa Delan prepared for Winges’ music explores what happens when the protectors of the tree become restless and negligent, serving as a metaphor for the many ways in which contemporary behavior has neglected the stewardship of our own planet.
There will be only one other work on the program. This will be a reprise performance of Caroline Shaw’s “Ochre.” Those familiar with the previous performance probably already know that Shaw set a text that similarly addresses how our actions in the present will affect the planet in the future.
This program will be given three performances beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 8. The venue will be Z Space, located in NEMIZ (the North East Mission Industrial Zone) at 450 Florida Street. Ticket prices range from $15 to $75. They may be purchased through a Z Space Web page. Volti can be reached by telephone at 415-771-3352.
