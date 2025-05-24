LCCE Concluding Season by Welcoming

Jeff Anderle, Liana Bérubé, and Allegra Chapman (courtesy of LCCE)
The final program in the 32nd season of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will take place at the beginning of next month. The title of the program is Spring Contrasts; and it will showcase the contrasting timbres of violin (Liana Bérubé), clarinet (Jeff Anderle), and piano (Allegra Chapman). The most familiar work to be performed will be Béla Bartók’s “Contrasts,” whose clarinet part was first performed by Benny Goodman (who also commissioned the work). This will be preceded by two compositions by Roberto Sierra, excerpts from his Cinco Bocetos: Cancion de la Montana & Cancion del Campo and the first movement of his sonata for violin and piano. The other works on the program will be “Processional” by Hannah Kendall, Mel Bonis’ Opus 59, “Suite en Trio,” and “Unquiet Waters” by Kevin Day.
As usual, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley (of course) at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street. General admission will be $35 with a $15 rate for students. There is also a special “Arts Access” rate of $5. Tickets may be purchased online through a Tix Web page.
