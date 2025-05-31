Merola Opera Program Announces 2025 Season

The San Francisco Opera will begin its “summer” season this coming Tuesday with the first performance of John Caird’s staging of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. For many opera lovers, this is a “harbinger” of the other major operatic event of the season, the 2025 Merola Summer Festival, presented by the Merola Opera Program. For those that do not yet know, this is a training program for those aspiring to opera as a profession, including the full range of vocalists, pianists serving as coaches, and (usually) one budding stage director. The general public benefits from this undertaking with four performances, one of which is a full-length fully-staged opera. Details are usually provided on a performance-by-performance basis on this site; but, for those that believe in “saving the date” sooner, rather than later, here is the list of dates, times, and places:
June 26, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: As in the past, the season will begin with a vocal chamber recital that explores the narrative arc of song. The program will be curated by pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg, who will also serve as accompanist. (Greenberg is a Merola alumnus from the summer of 2014.) All of the selections will be sung in English.
July 10, 7:30 p.m., and July 12, 2 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The Schwabacher Summer Concert is an annual offering of extended scenes from beloved operas. This year the focus of the repertoire will be on Gaetano Donizetti, Giacomo Puccini, and Charles Gounod. Two Merola alumni will contribute to staging the scenes, Omer Ben Seadia (2014) and Elio Bucky (2025). The San Francisco Opera Center Orchestra will be conducted by William Long. Subtitles will be provided.
Poster design for Le Comte Ory (courtesy of the Merola Opera Program)
July 31, 7:30 p.m., and August 2, 2 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: This year’s full-opera performance will present Le Comte Ory with music composed by Gioachino Rossini. Like the more familiar Rossini operas, this is a comedy, with mistaken identities as a key element of the plot. Staging will be by Garnett Bruce, and the conductor will be Pierre Vallet. The performance will be sung in the original French with English subtitles provided.
August 16, 7:30 p.m., War Memorial Opera House: As a reward for their efforts of the summer, the Merola trainees get to present the results of their efforts in the venue for the San Francisco Opera. All of the participating young artists will gather for staged performances of well-known operatic scenes. Staging will again be by Bucky, and the conductor will be Kelly Kuo. English subtitles will be provided for the entire program.
A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets. This year Merola will be offering tickets to those 25 and under for only $10 for the final August program and for $18 for the preceding three offerings. All other ticket prices will range between $38 and $68 (with extended options in the War Memorial Opera House between $95 and $18). Tickets will also be available for a reception following the Grand Finale. The reception will begin at 10 p.m., and the price will be $85. A separate Web page has been created for purchasing tickets to this reception.
No comments:
Post a Comment