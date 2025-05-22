Chanticleer to Conclude SF Season in Noe Valley

Some readers may recall that the current (47th) season of Chanticleer has been a “moveable feast” where its performances in San Francisco are concerned. Two of the previous concerts took place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, while A Chanticleer Christmas was celebrated in St. Ignatius Church, which is located on the edge of the University of San Francisco, north of the Panhandle. For their final program, the vocalists (all male) will move to a venue that will probably be familiar to most readers, the Noe Valley Ministry.
Banner for the Web page with the details of Chanticleer’s final program for its 47th season
The full title of the program to be presented there will be Chanticleer and the Fox: An Evening of Renaissance Music Theatre. Many readers know that Chanticleer is the name of a fictitious rooster in fables that probably precede the Middle Ages. Where music is concerned, the narrative is probably best known through Igor Stravinsky’s chamber opera-ballet in one act, whose full title is “Renard: histoire burlesque chantée et jouée” (The Fox: burlesque tale sung and played).
The basic narrative involves a conflict between a rooster and the fox that intrudes on his turf. Usually, the rooster outwits the fox. The story is at least as old as Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, where it can be found in “The Nun’s Priest’s Tale.” Chanticleer will provide the “soundtrack” for this story with a program consisting of Renaissance madrigals and motets.
This program was conceived with “children of all ages” in mind. As a result, children aged twelve and younger will be granted admission without charge. The only qualification is that they must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Tickets are currently available for online sale. There will be two performances in San Francisco, both on Saturday, June 7, the first at 1:30 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m. General admission will be $25 with an $18 rate for seniors and students. There will also be a Premiere Seating area (without specific seats) for $65 with a $60 rate for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online through the hyperlinks attached to the two times. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment