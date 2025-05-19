The Bleeding Edge: 5/19/2025

This week will be relatively quiet. All of the items will be new additions to the calendar, most at familiar (or, at least, previously encountered) venues. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, May 20, 6 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be a familiar venue with an unfamiliar time and day of the week. Lost Letters from Gaza will be presented in association with Gallery Habibi, which has a Web site that provides no information about a physical presence! The performance will be a collaboration between musician Asma Ghanem and choreographer Stephanie Sherman; and, as the title suggests, the performance will reflect on personal experiences of the occupation of Palestine. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, May 23, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The second performance at this venue will be more familiar (at least to most readers). It will be the weekly Other Dimensions is Sound concert curated by David Boyce. This week will be a quintet performance by familiar “bleeding edge” performers: Darren Johnston (trumpet), Lisa Mezzacappa (bass), Larry Ochs (saxophone), Kjell Nordeson (percussion), and Kyle Bruckman (oboe).
Vocalist Maria Somerville, visiting from Ireland (from her BayImproviser event page)
Friday, May 23, 8 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: Vocalist Maria Somerville will perform in a setting of post-industrial pulse, hypnotic drones, and folk-etched melodies. She will be preceded by an opening set taken by Leila Abdul-Rauf, whose style is “dark ambient.” She alternates between trumpet and voice against a drone “continuo.” The venue is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Saturday, May 24, 7 p.m., Mary Sano School of Duncan Dancing: I was not previously aware of this venue, but it will be hosting the 28th Annual Dionysian Festival. This will be a celebration of the birth of Isadora Duncan with the participation of a wide cross-section of movement and sound artists. There will be six of the latter: Mutsuko Dohi, Tony Sano Chapman, Merrill Collins, Scott Thompson, Hideo Sekino, and Suki O'Kane. The dancers will be Mary Sano, Megan Nicely, Courtney Ramm, and Nancy Perez. The school is located at 245 5th Street in SoMa, between Howard Street and Folsom Street.
