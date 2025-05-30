SFS to Conclude Season with Verdi and Getty

Most readers probably know by now that Esa-Pekka Salonen will give his final performance as Music Director in the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Orchestral Series Concerts on Saturday evening, June 14, with the last of the three performances of Gustav Mahler’s second symphony, given the title “Resurrection.” However, the season will conclude the following week with two performances on Friday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 22, at 2 p.m. This concluding program of the season will also be the last to include the SFS Chorus, directed by Jenny Wong.
James Gaffigan, conductor of the final Orchestral Series Concerts program (photograph courtesy of SFS)
There has been a slight change in plans since this program was announced on this site about two weeks ago. The performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 618, the “Ave verum corpus” is no longer on the program. Instead, the first half of the program will be devoted entirely to premiere performances of three compositions by Gordon Getty: the concert premiere of the intermezzo from his Goodbye, Mr. Chips opera, the world premiere of “St. Christopher,” and the first SFS performances of “The Old Man in the Snow.” The second half of the program will still consist entirely to Giuseppe Verdi’s setting of the Latin Requiem text. The conductor for this program will be James Gaffigan; and the vocal soloists will be soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen, mezzo Jamie Barton, tenor Maria Chang, and bass Morris Robinson.
