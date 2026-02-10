2026 Schwabacher Recital Programs Announced

Banner for this year’s Schwabacher Recital Series (from the Web page for the Series)
This year the annual Schwabacher Recital Series will not begin until April (which, as some readers may recall, was the month of the last performance last year). This series of programs, presented jointly by the San Francisco Opera (SFO) Center and the Merola Opera Program, is now in its 42nd year. Regular readers probably know by now that the series is named after James Schwabacher, who was a co-founder of the Merola Opera Program; and it provides an opportunity to showcase the talents of the exemplary artists who have participated in the training programs of the Merola Opera Program and/or the SFO Center.
This year each of the performances will be held in a different venue. All of them will take place on weekdays beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for the three-concert subscription will be $75, and single tickets will be sold for $30. A single Web page has been created for all ticket purchases. The Box Office is located in the lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue (across the street from City Hall).
Program specifics have not yet been finalized. Nevertheless, there will be the usual three recitals, and the pianists have been identified for all of them. Vocalists for the first two recitals have been announced, but only one of several has been named for the final performance. Current information for each of the dates is as follows:
Wednesday, April 1, Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater: The performers will be second-year Adler Fellows. Pianist Ji Youn Lee will accompany soprano Mary Hopkins and baritone Olivier Zerouali. The venue will be the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater, which is on the fourth (top) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, adjacent to the War Memorial Opera House.
Tuesday, May 5, First Unitarian Universalist Society: Baritone Gabriel Natal-Báez will be the only vocalist. He will be accompanied at the piano by Tzu Kuang Tan. The venue is at 1187 Franklin Street, at the intersection with Geary Boulevard.
Tuesday, June 16, Barbro Osher Recital Hall: Bass-baritone Kyle Ketelson is currently Artist in Residence with SFO. He will perform with the Merola Artists he is currently coaching. The accompanying pianist will be Carrie-Ann Matheson. The venue is located on the eleventh floor (top) of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 200 Van Ness Avenue.
