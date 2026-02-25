Bob Roden Quintet Returning to the Cadillac

Trombonist Rob Roden performing with Ron Jackson on alto saxophone (from the quintet’s home page)
The next Friday afternoon Concerts at the Cadillac performance will see the return of The Bob Roden Quintet led by trombonist Roden, who also contributes vocals. The other members are Ron Jackson on alto saxophone with rhythm provided by pianist Larry Walter, Richard Freeman on drums, and bassist Jamie Dowd. The program will be a “walk down memory lane” with performances of a diversity of past standards;
- People Will Say We’re in Love
- Love is Here to Stay
- Misty
- Don’t Worry ‘bout Me
- Take the “A” Train
- It’s All Right With Me
- Crazy
- MisterEd
- I Fall in Love Too Easily
- Basin Street Blues
This performance will begin at 1 p.m. one week from this coming Friday, March 6. For those that do not already know, the Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. There is no charge for admission, and one need only enter the hotel’s lobby.
