Attacca Quartet to Continue its SFP Series

Vocalist Theo Bleckmann (photograph by Caterina diPerri, courtesy of SFP)
At the end of this month, the Attacca Quartet will return to Herbst Theatre to present the second of the three performances in their Contemporary Chamber concert series prepared for San Francisco Performances (SFP). Presumably, at least some readers probably already know that the members of this quartet are violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, Nathan Schram on viola, and cellist Andrew Yee. This next offering will put the title of the series to the test, since the program will be devoted in its entirely to the contemporary Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang. The full-evening work to be performed will be “note to a friend,” composed for string quartet and vocalist; and it will be receiving its West Coast premiere. The vocalist to perform with Attacca will be Theo Bleckmann.
According to the advance material on the Groupmuse Web page, the work was “born from three reimagined texts by novelist Ryūnosuke Akutagawa that probes love, death, family, and deeper human meaning.” For those unfamiliar with the name, Akutagawa was the author of the short story “In a Grove,” which later led Akira Kurosawa to create the film Rashomon, named after a gate where a woodcutter and a Buddhist monk take shelter from a downpour.
This recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27. As those familiar with SFP will probably guess, the venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will range from $45 to $65, and a Web page has been created for online purchases.
No comments:
Post a Comment