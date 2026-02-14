C4NM Contributing to Composers Now Festival

Until this morning I had no idea that there was a Composers Now Festival. That is probably because the event is distributed across a diversity of venues, most of which are in New York City limits. Nevertheless, it has been around since 2014; and this year one of those events will be taking place in San Francisco later this month.
Mari Kimura, Pamela Z, and Thea Farhadian (photograph courtesy of Pamela Z)
That program will present solo works and trio improvisations for acoustic and gesture-controlled instruments. All three of the performers work with electronics. The best known (at least to most readers of this site) will be Pamela Z, who is also a vocalist. The other two, Mari Kimura and Thea Farhadian, play violin in addition to working with electronic gear. Each of these musicians will give solo performances, and they will also join forces for trio improvisations.
The performance will be hosted by the Center for New Music (C4NM). It will take place in the Concert Hall at 55 Taylor Street. As most readers know by now, this is a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. General admission will be $17.85 with $12.51 admission for members and students. Eventbrite has created a Web page for online ticket purchases.
