SFS Programs for March, 2026

The third month of the year in Davies Symphony Hall will not only be a busy one but also more diverse than usual. There will of course be the usual regular Orchestral Series performed by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS), as well as recitals and chamber music. However, there will also be events that depart from some expectations. Once again, I shall deal with the individual events in chronological order all taking place in Davies Symphony Hall. As in the past, each of the dates will be provided with a hyperlink to facilitate ticket purchases. Tickets may also be acquired at the Box Office, which is at the entrance to Davies on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m.: This will be the last of the three SFS conducted by Manfred Honeck, the other two having taken place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 26, and Friday February 27, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.: Once again, the Great Performers Series will host the return of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, led by violinist Joshua Bell. He will also be the concerto soloist in a performance of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 77 violin concerto in D major. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Robert Schumann’s Opus 38, his first (“Spring”) symphony in B-flat major. The program will begin with “Variations on ‘America’” by Charles Ives, originally composed for organ and arranged for orchestra by Iain Farrington.
Tuesday, March 3, 1 p.m.: The Jewish Community Center of San Francisco will host a performance by SFS violinist Melissa Kleinbart and cellist Amos Yang. This will be a free chamber music concert, and tickets will not be required. The venue is located at 3200 California Street. Program details have not yet been announced.
Thursday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.: Violinist Itzhak Perlman will return to Davies. However, on this occasion, he will serve as conductor of SFS. Once again, there will be a symphony on the second half of the program, this time Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 88, his eighth symphony in the key of G major. This will be preceded by Johannes Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture.” Perlman will be soloist for the opening selection, Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1041 (first) violin concerto in A minor.
Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.: As was reported at the beginning of this month, actor John Malkovich will perform the title role in The Music Critic with violinist Aleksey Igudesman as his “target.”
Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m.: The next free chamber music concert will be hosted by the Linda Brooks-Burton branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) in Bayview. The performers will be violinist Wyatt Underhill, Matthew Young on violin, and cellist Anne Richardson. The library is located at 5075 3rd Street.
Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.: This will be the next performance by the SFS Youth Orchestra. The soloist will be soprano Hannah Cho, singing in the last of the four movements of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 in G major. The program will begin with Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” followed by Jennifer Higdon’s “blue cathedral.”
Thursday, March 12, 5 p.m.: The next SFPL chamber music concert will take place at the Excelsior Branch. The performers will be cellist Anne Richardson and Daniel G. Smith on bass. The library is located at 4400 Mission Street.
Friday, March 13, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.: This program will see debut performance by both the conductor and the cello soloist. Daniel Müller-Schott will perform Dvořák’s Opus 104 cello concerto in B minor. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Brahms’ Opus 73 (second) symphony in D major.
Sunday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.: Violinist Pinchas Zukerman has prepared an all-Brahms recital for his return to Davies. He will perform all three of Brahms’ violin sonatas: Opus 78 in G major, Opus 100 in A major, and Opus 108 in D minor. He will also perform the Scherzo movement that Brahms contributed to the “F-A-E Sonata,” whose other movements were composed by Robert Schumann and his pupil Albert Dietrich.
Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m.: This will be the second overture-concerto-symphony program of the month, conducted by Andrés Orozco-Estrada. It will begin with the overture to Carl Maria von Weber’s opera Euryanthe, The concerto soloist will be Jan Lisiecki, performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 271, his ninth piano concerto, composed in the key of E-flat major. The program will conclude with Dvořák’s Opus 70 (seventh) symphony in D minor.
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, the final SFS soloist for the month of March (from the Web page for his performance)
Thursday, March 26, 2 p.m., and Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.: Conductor Philippe Jordan has prepared a program of music by French composers. The concerto soloist will also be French, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, serving as soloist for Camille Saint-Saëns’ Opus 103, his fifth concerto in F major, given the title “The Egyptian.” The program will begin with Claude Debussy’s “Prélude à L’après-midi d’un faune.” The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Hector Berlioz’ “Symphonie fantastique.”
