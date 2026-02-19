Earplay’s “Second Answer” to Ives

Some readers may recall that last month saw the beginning of Earplay’s 41st season, entitled Answering The Unanswered Question. I described this series of three programs as inspired by Charles Ives’ enigmatic orchestral composition, “The Unanswered Question;” and each program would feature a new composition serving as an “answer,” commissioned by Earplay. For the second of these programs, the “answer” will be provided by composer Hyo-shin Na. The title of her work is “Search for the Way;” and she scored it for flute (Tod Brody), clarinet (Peter Josheff), violin (Terrie Baune), and cello (Thalia Moore).
Once again, the “answer” will follow a performance Bruce Bennett’s arrangement of “The Unanswered Question,” this time with a slight change in instrumentation. The instruments will again include flute (Tod Brody), clarinet (Peter Josheff), violin (Terrie Baune), viola (Ellen Ruth Rose), and cello (Thalia Moore). This time, however, Keisuke Nakagoshi will add keyboard work alternating between organ and synthesizer.
Composer Shuying Li (from the Earplay Web page for next month’s concert)
The program, entitled Kaleidoscopic, will conclude with another world premiere performance. This one involved an adaptation of a text by Joseph Moncure March provided by Jeffrey Hastings. This will be a full-ensemble offering entitled “The Wild Party,” composed by Shuying Li. Brody, Josheff, Baune, Rose, Moore, and Nakagoshi will again perform, this time with Nakagoshi on piano. They will be joined by soprano Chelsea Hollow with Mary Chun conducting. “Haikus Notebook” by Benet Casablancas, which won Earplay’s 2025 Donald Aird Composers Competition, will be given its United States premiere performance by flute, clarinet, violin, cello, and piano. This will be followed by Mark Winges’ “Loki’s Lair,” which he composed in 2018 for a trio of flute, viola, and cello.
This concert will again begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. As usual, there will be a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for Supermusers. (This will be a Groupmuse Nights Out event.) Unfortunately, as of this writing, only one ticket remains available; and it can be purchased through its Groupmuse Web page.
