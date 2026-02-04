March to Begin with Outsound SIMM Series

BONK musicians Oliver Kogod and Bill Noertker (from the Outsound Presents Web page)
Outsound Presents will present the next installment in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series at the very beginning of next month. This will be a two-set evening, whose first set will be performed by Howard Ryan. He will present his latest project, Hauras, which is the Finnish word for “fragile.” His solo performance will involve strings and effects, vocals, and radio sounds. The second set will be the electric bass duo BONK. This will be an “intergenerational” performance, bringing jazz virtuoso Bill Noertker together with the younger Oliver Kogod, described as an “up-and-comer DIY punk bassist.”
As always, the SIMM Series performance will take place at the Musician’s Union Hall, which is located at 119 Ninth Street, just below Market Street. The first set will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. Each of the two sets will be somewhat less than an hour. Admission will be through a suggested donation of between $15 and $20.
