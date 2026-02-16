The Bleeding Edge: 2/16/2026

Tonight’s live (and free) performance by the duo of George Grydkovets and Lorin Benedict was announced in last week’s Bleeding Edge article. There will be only three more events taking place this week. They will be held on consecutive evenings beginning this Thursday. All of the venues will be familiar as follows:
Thursday, February 19, 7 and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: My last account of a performance by the Simple Excesses Quartet led by pianist and composer Motoko Honda took place this past September at the Center for New Music. Personnel has not changed since then. The other performers will still be Cory Wright on a diversity of wind instruments with rhythm provided by drummer Jordan Glenn and Matt Small on bass. For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. A single Web page has been created for making reservations for both sets. Tickets prices will range between $15 and $30. Both food and drink are available and may be purchased separately.
Friday, February 20, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program, curated and hosted by reed player David Boyce, will consist of two sets. Nader (or Nadar, since both spellings appear on the BayImproviser Web page) will play synthesizer in both of them. The first will be a solo set, followed by a duo performance with Boyce alternating between reeds and special effects technologies. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Pamela Z, Mari Kimura, and Thea Farhadian on the poster for the performance they will share at the Center for New Music
Saturday, February 21, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music: This will be an evening of solo works and trio improvisations for violins, voice, live electronics, and gesture-controlled instruments. Two of the musicians will be violinists: Mari Kimura and Thea Farhadian. The vocalist will be Pamela Z. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of Market Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment