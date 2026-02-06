Assad Brothers Returning to Dynamite Guitars

Odair and Sergio Assad (from the Web page for the performance being announced)
This month will conclude with the latest program of classical guitar duos performed by Brazilian brothers Sérgio and Odair Assad. As of this writing, the selections to be performed have not yet been announced. However, as on past occasions, they will be presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts as part of the current Dynamite Guitars concert season.
This event will take place in Herbst Theatre, which, as most readers probably know, is located on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the end of this month on Saturday, February 28. City Box Office has created a Web page for purchasing tickets, showing where seats are available at what prices.
No comments:
Post a Comment