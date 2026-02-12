Voices of Music to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

The Voices of Music ensemble led by Hanneke van Proosdij at the harpsichord (from the Web page for purchasing tickets)
Those that recall the announcement of the four concerts scheduled by Voices of Music for its 2025–2026 season probably know that the third of those performances in San Francisco will take place this coming Saturday on Valentine’s Day. The title of the program will be Love Songs from the 17th Century. The program will be organized around composers from England (Henry Purcell and John Blow) and Italy (Salamone Rossi, Arcangelo Corelli, and Marco Uccellini). The ensemble will be led jointly by Hanneke van Proosdij from the keyboard and lutenist David Tayler. The vocalist will be soprano Danielle Reutter-Harrah, with string performances by Elizabeth Blumenstock and Augusta McKay Lodge on baroque violins and cellist William Skeen.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, February 14. The venue will be the Old First Presbyterian Church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets. Ticket prices are $63 for adults, $58 for seniors, $40 for “Young Professionals” under the age of 40, and $10 for full-time students with valid identification.
