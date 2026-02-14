Sixth Station Trio Returns to Old First Concerts

Sixth Station Trio members Anju Goto, Katelyn Tan, and Federico Strand Ramirez performing last night at Old First Presbyterian Church (screen shot from the live video stream)
Last night the Sixth Station Trio returned to the Old First Presbyterian Church to give their third performance in the Old First Concerts series. As has previously been observed, all three of the trio members have had experiences with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The pianist is Katelyn Tan, who received her Masters degree from SFCM in 2020. That same year, violinist Anju Goto completed his SFCM undergraduate degree. Finally, cellist Federico Strand Ramirez holds both a Bachelor of Music degree and an Advanced Certificate from SFCM.
The program was devoted to the music that Joe Hisaishi composed for Hayao Miyazaki’s animated fantasy film Howl’s Moving Castle. By way of full disclosure, I should make it clear that, while I have been aware of Miyazaki for some time, I have not seen this film, nor have I even seen excerpts from it! On the basis of last night’s performance, I would assume that the film had a “primary theme” around which other versions and themes would develop.
As in the past, I chose to watch the Sixth Station performance through the live-stream of the performance. Also as in the past, there were microphone problems, with the piano having to deal with the most difficulties. Nevertheless, the performers did their best; and I did my own best to keep up with attentive listening. However, had my schedule allowed, I would have preferred to have attended their Groupmuse house concert last month, which included piano trios by Joseph Haydn and Robert Schumann!
No comments:
Post a Comment