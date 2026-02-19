YouTube Finds its Way to Television

I must confess to a bit of pleasure in encountering this article from The Guardian:
My wife and I get our television from xfinity, and it did not take me long to discover that the service included a plethora of apps. Most of these were of little interest, but I was glad to see that YouTube was one of them.
One of the screenshots captured from a Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance on YouTube
There are any number of settings in which a television screen is preferable to a computer screen. However, the asset that probably means the most to my wife and I is our ability to watch performances by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. We have been watching the live broadcasts since September of 2012. Because these begin at 5 PM on the West Coast, we usually have dinner while watching. Some may see this as a decadent approach to “serious music,” but neither of us feels that eating distracts from listening! Some readers probably already know that, after the concert, I can go back to the computer and find a screenshot to include with the article I write about the performance!
