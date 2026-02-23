The Bleeding Edge: 2/23/2026

This will be a very busy week on the Bleeding Edge. It will include a new venue on Brannan Street and a major visit to The Chapel over both days of the weekend. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, February 25, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will be divided across two extended sets. My last encounter with Chris Trinidad was when he visited Mr Tipple’s Jazz Club in August of 2025. This week he will led a quintet entitled Chris Trinidad’s Chroma Tonic. Trinidad will play electric bass in a rhythm section with guitarist Alex Heigl and Cy Thompson on drums. Naima Shalhoub will provide vocals on the front line, joined by Scott Oshiro, who will alternate between his flute and electronic gear. The second set will be taken by Jordan Glenn’s BEAK. He will lead the ensemble with the conduction techniques originated by Butch Morris. It will include two guitarists, Karl Evangelista and David James. Percussion will be performed by Jon Arkin on drums and Robert Lopez on other instruments. Rhythm will also be provided by bassist Lisa Mezzacappa and Mark Clifford on vibraphone. Finally, Sudhu Tewari will contribute “new instruments” to the combo. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
Thursday, February 26, 8 p.m., Noisebridge Hackerspace: Noisebridge will host its next monthly open mic event, Resident Electronic Music! As has already been reported, this takes place on the fourth Thursday of the month. Set duration is limited to twenty minutes. The hosts for this month will again be Franck Martin, TanukiSpiderCat, and Jah’s Tin. As in the past, the full account of performers has not yet been finalized. Performers can set up their preparations beginning at 7 p.m., and the BayImproviser Web page includes the necessary requirements for participants. There is also a Web page where they can sign up for participation. The performance will be free, but donations are suggested! Noisebridge is located in the Mission at 272 Capp Street.
Friday, February 27, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Reed player David Boyce will continue to host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. On this occasion he will host “bu” saxophonist Amadeo Roberson. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, February 28, 4 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: Saxophonist Rent Romus will give a duo performance with Eli Knowles adding vocals to his keyboard work. They will perform music to celebrate Kalevala Day, named after the national epic of Finland. The program will also include some jazz ballads. For those not familiar with the venue from past articles, it is located at 1801 Green Street in Pacific Heights.
Saturday, February 28, 7 p.m., Center for New Music: The venue will host the Fourth Annual Electric String Summit. Performers will be electric violinists, violists, and cellists from all over the country, many of whom will be in San Francisco for the annual American String Teachers Association (ASTA) Conference. There will be no charge for admission, but tickets will be required and may be ordered through the venue’s Web page for this event. The venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of Market Street.
Saturday, February 28, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Saxophonist Idris Ackamoor will bring his quartet to this venue. He will be joined by guitarist Bobby Cobb, Heshima Mark Williams on bass, and drummer Donald Robinson. The venue is located at 653 Chenery Street. There will be no charge for admission, but visitors should give in to the temptation to buy a book!
Saturday, February 28, 8 p.m., The Natural Batting Cage and Bullpen: This is probably not an optimal site for a performance; but the venue was selected by Z+N, about which I could find nothing! That said, there will be three performances by Ragger, Wobbly, and Joel Robinow, respectively. Admission will be $15. The venue is located at 358 Brannan Street, but the entrance will be from the back alley on Varney Street.
Interior of The Chapel, which is now a secular venue (from the BayImproviser Web page for the Sun Ra concert)
Saturday, February 28, 8:30 p.m., and Sunday March 1, 7 p.m., The Chapel: As part of the (((folkYEAH!))) Noise Pop Fest 2026, The Chapel will host two evenings of performances by the Sun Ra Arkestra. The band is now over 60 years old and continues to circle the globe of its Inter-Galactic tour. The Chapel is located in the Mission at 777 Valencia Street.
Sunday, March 1, 7:30 p.m., Musician’s Union Hall: As was reported at the beginning of this month, March will begin with the next installment in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series.
