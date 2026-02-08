Chanticleer to Celebrate the City of its Origin

Next month will see the third of the four programs prepared for Chanticleer’s 48th season. The all-male ensemble made its debut on June 27, 1978 at the Old Mission Dolores in San Francisco. Since that time it has developed a prodigious repertoire extending from the Middle Ages to the present day.
Poster design for next month’s Chanticleer program, reflecting on its title
In that context the title of their next program will be I Left My Heart in San Francisco, reflecting on the ensemble’s origins. Specifics have not yet been finalized. However, the Web page for this event serves as a preview for the selections to come:
In this program, we honor the city’s diverse musical heritage, lifting up the works of Bay Area composers past and present, echoing the spirituals of resilience, the jazz of revolution, the folk of protest, and the contemporary sounds that continue to shape the cultural landscape. Interwoven through this program are tributes to the many identities that call this city home—voices of LGBTQ+ pride, immigrant spirit, and creative defiance.
This will be an afternoon performance, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The venue will be the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, which is located at 50 Oak Street, just west of Van Ness Avenue. Tickets are now available for purchase through a City Box Office Web page, which includes a diagram for both general admission and reserved seating. Ticket prices for general admission are $40 and specific reserved seats may be selected through the Web page for $71.
No comments:
Post a Comment