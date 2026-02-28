LCCE to Join Forces with Volti Next Month

Composer Shawn Okpebholo (from the Gallery Web page on his Web site)
Those that have been following the 47th season of Volti probably know by now that the choral ensemble will share the stage in the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) next month. The program will begin with the world premiere of “Babel,” composed by Chris Castro for narrator and instrumental ensemble. The narrator will be storyteller Susan Strauss. This will be followed by selections from Robert Schumann’s Opus 12 Fantasiestücke and Mark Winges’ “Seasons Falling Through the Clouds.” LCCE will then conclude the program with Shawn Okpebholo’s “Fractured Water.”
The performance will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley at 1021 Sanchez Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. LCCE has created a Tix Web page for online purchase. Standard admission will be $40 with a discounted $15 rate for students. Those affiliated with Arts Access can purchase tickets for $5.
